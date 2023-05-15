Home / India News / Fadnavis sends 'wish-list of names' for Mumbai infra-projects to CM Shinde

Fadnavis sends 'wish-list of names' for Mumbai infra-projects to CM Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that various critical infrastructure projects coming up in Mumbai be 'named' after top icons

IANS Mumbai
Fadnavis sends 'wish-list of names' for Mumbai infra-projects to CM Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that various critical infrastructure projects coming up in Mumbai be 'named' after top icons.

In his letter of March 16 -- which was released late on Sunday -- Fadnavis has mentioned the soon-to-be-operational Mumbai Coastal Road, the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link projects in his wish-list.

Fadnavis has demanded that the Mumbai Coastal Road project be named after the historical icon, 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj' -- which Shinde has already accepted with an announcement to the effect.

The Deputy CM wants the northern extension of the existing 5.6 kms long Rajiv Gandhi Bandra Worli Sea Link -- the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link to be named after 'Swatantryaveer Vinayak D. Savarkar' -- and the MTHL liking Mumbai with the mainland in memory of the late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

--IANS

qn/dpb

Also Read

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 cr Maha plan last yr: Fadnavis

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM

Need efforts to restore tarnished reputation of Maharashtra Police: Dy CM

Govt 'misleading' SC on herbicide-tolerant nature of GM mustard: Coalition

Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $500 mn in Telangana: IT Min KTR

Riot in Akola which killed 1 was possibly pre-planned: Maha minister

Tihar Jail SP transfers two inmates to Satyendra Jain's cell; gets notice

No call to go to Delhi, govt will be formed at auspicious time: Shivakumar

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMumbai

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story