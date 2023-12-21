Home / India News / Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

A fake AI-generated Amul cheese packet, branded 'Sharam', went viral on social media. The dairy brand has responded saying the rumour about the launch of the new product is fake

Amul Fake Brand
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
The cases of online fraud have been rising across the world, and this time, Amul has been the victim. Milk and Dairy product major Amul shared a social media post dismissing the rumours about the launch of a new cheese brand. The fake claims of Amul's new product circulated online through different social media and WhatsApp.

The AI-generated fabricated image going viral on social media showcases a packet of "Amul Sharam Cheese," which is not a real product from the renowned Amul Dairy company. The viral image forced the company to issue notice to its customers announcing that the product was fake and urged people not to believe in the viral image being shared online. 

Amul issues notice
Amul shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming that the product image is fake. 

The dairy company's notification reads, "Issued in public interest by Amul: This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding a new type of Amul Cheese. The creator of the post has been creative and posted this without any authorization from Amul."

In the post, the company says that the viral image has been developed using Artificial intelligence and used the Amul brand poorly and is disparaging. They clarify that the company has nothing to do with the image and it is not Amul Cheese.

The company ended their post trying to make people aware that the post had been developed to spread misinformation, fear and concern among customers. 

“We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul Cheese. In case of any complaint, please call on our toll-free number 1800 258 3333," the post reads.

Check Amul's message here:

Dismissing fake claims
This is not the first time that a brand has dismissed fake claims. Earlier, there was a fake video going viral on social media which alleged the presence of fungus in Amul Lassi packs. The viral video also claimed that fungus was found in Amul Lassi packs before the expiry date.

Later, the company responded and clarified that the video was fake and aimed to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among users.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAmul DairyAmulcheese

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

