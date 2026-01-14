Fake liquor factory busted in Nagpur; ₹24 lakh stock, other items seized
They seized 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor blend, 356 bottles of a liquor banned for sale in Maharashtra, and 90 bulk litres of another fake liquor
The state excise department has busted a factory producing counterfeit Indian-made foreign liquor in Nagpur district, seizing alcohol stock and other materials valued at Rs 24.67 lakh, officials said.
The excise personnel on Tuesday conducted a raid on a bungalow at Gondwana Pimpri in the Hingna area where the illegal unit was operating, an official said.
They seized 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor blend, 356 bottles of a liquor banned for sale in Maharashtra, and 90 bulk litres of another fake liquor.
Equipment such as an electronic bottle sealing machine, fake labels, bottle caps, empty bottles, and a four-wheeler vehicle were also seized, the official said.
A case has been registered against seven persons, he added.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:17 PM IST