Fake liquor factory busted in Nagpur; ₹24 lakh stock, other items seized

The state excise department has busted a factory producing counterfeit Indian-made foreign liquor in Nagpur district, seizing alcohol stock and other materials valued at Rs 24.67 lakh, officials said.

The excise personnel on Tuesday conducted a raid on a bungalow at Gondwana Pimpri in the Hingna area where the illegal unit was operating, an official said.

They seized 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor blend, 356 bottles of a liquor banned for sale in Maharashtra, and 90 bulk litres of another fake liquor.

Equipment such as an electronic bottle sealing machine, fake labels, bottle caps, empty bottles, and a four-wheeler vehicle were also seized, the official said.