Home / India News / Fake liquor factory busted in Nagpur; ₹24 lakh stock, other items seized

Fake liquor factory busted in Nagpur; ₹24 lakh stock, other items seized

They seized 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor blend, 356 bottles of a liquor banned for sale in Maharashtra, and 90 bulk litres of another fake liquor

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets
Equipment such as an electronic bottle sealing machine, fake labels, bottle caps, empty bottles, and a four-wheeler vehicle were also seized
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The state excise department has busted a factory producing counterfeit Indian-made foreign liquor in Nagpur district, seizing alcohol stock and other materials valued at Rs 24.67 lakh, officials said.

The excise personnel on Tuesday conducted a raid on a bungalow at Gondwana Pimpri in the Hingna area where the illegal unit was operating, an official said.

They seized 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor blend, 356 bottles of a liquor banned for sale in Maharashtra, and 90 bulk litres of another fake liquor.

Equipment such as an electronic bottle sealing machine, fake labels, bottle caps, empty bottles, and a four-wheeler vehicle were also seized, the official said.

A case has been registered against seven persons, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi air quality stays 'very poor' amid cold wave and persistent fog

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 wishes, messages and greetings to share

Record-breaking winter grips Delhi-NCR as cold wave spreads across India

German chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Bosch campus in Bengaluru

Tamil Nadu to set up India's first sovereign AI park for ₹10K crore

Topics :Liquor firmsspurious liquorliquor industry

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story