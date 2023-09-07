Home / India News / False tsunami alert triggers panic at Porvorim in Goa; probe ordered

False tsunami alert triggers panic at Porvorim in Goa; probe ordered

Talking to reporters on Thursday, North Goa District Collector Mamu Hage said, "It was a false warning as there was no such intimation of tsunami from any of the authorities"

Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A siren giving a warning about tsunami erroneously started playing from the Early Warning Dissemination System at Porvorim near here, triggering panic among the local residents, an official said on Thursday.

The siren started sounding the alert after 9 pm on Wednesday and it continued for more than 20 minutes, local residents said.

Whether the siren went off due to any technical error or any other reason is being probed, with a state minister saying that he has sought a report into it.

The Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) is installed on a hillock at Porvorim in North Goa on the outskirts of state capital Panaji.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, North Goa District Collector Mamu Hage said, "It was a false warning as there was no such intimation of tsunami from any of the authorities."

"There was no mock drill or anything. I have personally checked and found out that there was no warning either from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) or the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS)," she said. The collector said she has directed the state Water Resources Department (WRD) to find out why the siren started playing from the EWDS. People living in the nearby areas said the siren created panic among the locals.

Talking about it, local resident Avinash R said, "We were on a walk after dinner when we heard the siren. Initially we panicked, but we soon realised that it could be a mock drill." When contacted, state WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar said he has sought a report from his office, which will be received by this evening. North Goa District Disaster Authority said in a social media post, "There are certain reports of Siren alerting Early Warning Dissemination System at Porvorim of a Tsunami alert. It is clarified that no such Alert of Tsunami is issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). "The citizens are requested not to panic," it added.

Also Read

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Japan; no tsunami warning issued

7.1 earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

75% districts exposed to floods, 25% have early warning systems: Report

7.2-magnitude quake strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued: USGS

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu

India's G20 presidency has truly been a people's G20, says EAM S Jaishankar

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Wadia property may get sold for Rs 5,000 cr in Mumbai's biggest land deal

India, that is Bharat, in Article 1 of Constitution: A look at the debate

Will continue to fight to make Bengal universities free of corruption: Guv

Topics :TsunamiGoa

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story