Families in India fear for loved ones in Iran amid US-Israel strikes

A wave of anxiety gripped several families here as they struggled to contact their loved ones, including students and Islamic scholars, living in Qom in Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel.

According to local sources, at least eight people from Barabanki are presently in Iran for religious studies.

Those in Iran, include Maulana Zafar Abbas alias Faizi, Maulana Abid Husain Kazmi, Maulana Ali Mehdi Rizvi, Maulana Syed Kashimi Rizvi Zaidpuri, Fatima Rabab, Mohammad Raza, Mohammad Kazim, Maulana Faiz Bakri of Jauras and Maulana Ali Mehdi.

Relatives said contact with some of them was established for a brief time, but was disrupted, heightening fears among families.

Maulana Abbas Mehdi Sadaf said his elder brother, Maulana Zafar Abbas Faizi, is pursuing studies in Qom. "We spoke to him after the attack. He informed us that the strike occurred near the border of Qom. He said the situation was under control and civilians were moving normally on the streets," Sadaf said. Advocate Dilkash Rizvi said the entire family has been extremely distressed since hearing about the attacks. "We managed to speak to some people initially, but since then, communication has not been possible," he said. Relatives have been gathering at mosques to offer prayers for the safety of their loved ones, they said.