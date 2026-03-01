Home / India News / At least 15 killed in massive blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

At least 15 killed in massive blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil

Explosion
Representative Image: The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:37 AM IST
At least 15 persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.

Representatives of SBL Energy Limited told PTI that the incident occurred at the company's detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

A company official said rescue operations were underway and they will release a statement soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :explosionNagpurblast

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

