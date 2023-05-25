Home / India News / Family Health Centre opened in Kerala's Edamalakudi, first tribal panchayat

The Kerala government opened a family health centre at Edamalakudi, the first tribal panchayat in the southern state, on Thursday

Press Trust of India Idukki (Ker)
Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
The Kerala government opened a family health centre at Edamalakudi, the first tribal panchayat in the southern state, on Thursday.

The health centre was opened as part of the second 100 days programme of the CPI (M)-led LDF government, which completed two years in power on May 20.

Officials said the facility has been made a reality by spending Rs 1.25 crore.

Health Minister Veena George, who inaugurated the family health centre, said the facility was established in the tribal panchayat as part of the government's policy to provide quality treatment and health services for all.

She said the government is committed to ensuring better health infrastructure and services to the people.

Edamalakudy is the first tribal panchayat of the state and is located about 30 kilometres away from the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district.

health centres Kerala

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

