Farmer groups want CACP to declare MSP at 50% above C2 production cost

Farmer groups recently met with the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) in New Delhi and demanded that the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) be set at 50 per cent more than the comprehensive cost of production (C2) instead of the A2+FL cost.

Presently, MSPs are fixed at 50 per cent more than the A2+FL cost of production.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A2+FL cost of production includes all paid-out expenses, both in cash and kind, along with the derived value of unpaid family labour.

The comprehensive costs (C2) include all paid-out expenses, the imputed value of unpaid family labour, rentals, and interest foregone on owned land and fixed capital.