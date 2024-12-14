Farmers' group to proceed 'peacefully' towards Delhi, says Sarwan Singh

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that a group of farmers will proceed 'peacefully' towards Delhi as part of their ongoing protest.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Pandher stated that the government must arrange a talk if it is serious about resolving the matter.

"Our third group, headed by Jaswinder Singh Longowal and Malkit Singh, will proceed from here peacefully, sharp at 12," Pandher said.

"We are receiving information from Khanauri that Jagjit Singh Dallewal is not keeping well. The whole country is worried about his health except for the PM and Home Minister. Neither are they worried about our Delhi march, nor are they worried about what's happening in Khanauri... We believe that forming a committee is not a solution to our problem. If the government wants to arrive at a solution, they must arrange talks with us," he added.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner, Parth Gupta had already clarified that the farmers have not received the permission to protest in Delhi.

"...They have not received the permission to protest in Delhi... If you (farmers) have the required permission, you can go ahead but if not, we will have to stop you... We appeal to the farmers to maintain peace," Deputy Commissioner Gupta said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, "The government has failed. It should hold talks. The hunger strike should end..."

Notably, farmers are asking for a charter of 12 demands, including MSP for crops to be met by the state and Union governments.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken on the Congress and the opposition parties on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Responding to the Congress' claim of support to farmers and its promise to give MSP to farmers, Saini said that the Congress governments in Himachal and Telangana had failed to buy crops at MSP.

"In the last 10 years, we have bought crops on MSP. The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana cannot say that they will buy crops on 100 per cent MSP. People have understood their reality. In a month, AAP will also start talking about the EVMs. People have rejected them," Saini said.