Farmers in Rajasthan to get housing loans under cooperative scheme

The loan will be for the long term, that is, up to 15 years

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Farmers in Rajasthan will get housing loans under the Cooperative Village Housing Scheme.
Under the scheme, which was launched recently, the farmers will get loans to build houses in their agricultural fields.

Giving details, principal secretary Shreya Guha, who met officials a few days ago, said farmers will be provided loans up to Rs 50 lakh from central cooperative banks in three instalments.
“Farmers repaying the housing loans on time will get an interest subsidy of 5 per cent,” she said.

The loan will be for the long term, that is, up to 15 years.
The managing directors (MDs) of central cooperative banks have been given a target of over Rs 72 crore.

They have been directed to disburse the loans at the earliest after receiving applications at the mehangai rahat camps or inflation relief camps being organised all over the state since April 24.
A target has been fixed by the state government to disburse the loans of around Rs 1,500 crore under the Rajasthan Rural Family Livelihood Loan Scheme. Till now, 234,000 applications have been received.

The secretary also called for taking the Rajeevika (Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Mission) forward and start disbursement of loans early. This scheme was started with the objective of providing permanent employment to the people of BPL families.
Meanwhile, Guha said that crop loans of Rs 22,000 crore have to be disbursed in 2023-24.

The banks have been given a target of disbursing Rs 11,811 crore for kharif 2023 and Rs 10,189 crore for rabi 2023-24.

Topics :rajasthanfarmers in Indiahousing loans

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

