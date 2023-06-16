Home / India News / Have taken significant strides in combating climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity.

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag "9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

"In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity," Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

He also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Topics :Narendra ModiClimate ChangeIndia Prime MinisterSustainable Development GoalsGlobal Warming

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

