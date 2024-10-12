Farmers, millers, arhtiyas to hold 'chakka jam' in Punjab on October 13

Farmers, rice millers, and commission agents (arhtiyas) in Punjab have announced a statewide strike on Sunday (October 13) to protest alleged delays in crop procurement and the lifting of paddy. The planned ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade), set to take place from 12 pm to 3 pm, is expected to cause traffic disruptions throughout the state.

The decision was made during a joint meeting in Chandigarh on Friday, where leaders of various agricultural groups voiced frustration over government policies.

The protest is due to the failure of both the Punjab and central governments to begin crop procurement and paddy lifting, even though the kharif harvest season began on October 1.

Concerns raised over full warehouses

Balbir Singh Rajewal, leader of the United Kisan Morcha (UKM), said that the state warehouses are overflowing with rice, and paddy is not being moved from mandis. He also accused the central government of prioritising other states over Punjab.



Plans for escalation if demands are ignored Rajewal said that traffic in Punjab will be blocked from 12 pm to 3 pm on October 13. The group also plans to hold another meeting on October 14 with various state organisations, including employee and labour unions, to discuss further actions. Rajewal warned that if their demands are not met, they could escalate the protest to a level similar to the 2020-21 Delhi farmers' agitation. The United Kisan Morcha, in collaboration with arhtiya associations and seller owners, is leading this protest.

Tarsem Saini, a leader from the millers' association, highlighted issues with PR 126 rice seeds, claiming that farmers are being misled by government officials and procurement agencies.

Arhtiya leaders Ravinder Singh Cheema and Vijay Kalra criticised the government for attempting to marginalise their role in agricultural trade, arguing that new policies threaten their livelihoods.

The united front of farmers, millers, and arhtiyas has sent a clear message: without prompt government action, the agricultural sector will continue to face difficulties, with potential repercussions across the state. The leadership is preparing for larger protests, similar to the scale of the 2020-21 farmers' movement, if their demands are ignored.

‘Rail Roko’ protest in Ferozepur

Last week, several trains in Punjab’s Ferozepur division faced delays due to a two-hour ‘Rail Roko’ protest organised by various farmer groups on October 3. The protest was held to commemorate the third anniversary of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

According to an official statement, a total of 17 trains were delayed in the Ferozepur division. However, the statement also clarified that no trains were rerouted or significantly impacted by the protest. The authorities ensured that trains were halted at stations where passengers had access to essential services such as tea, water, and other refreshments, minimising inconvenience.

The farmers participating in the protest have been calling for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which has been a key demand in their ongoing movement.

(With agency inputs)