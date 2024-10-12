Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Five labourers killed after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat

Five labourers were killed after soil caved in on them at a construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday, police said.

Press Trust of India Mehsana
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
The incident occurred near Kadi town, around 37 km from the district headquarters.

Several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank for a factory at Jasalpur village when loose soil caved in and buried them alive, inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said.

"Five bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared buried. A rescue operation is going on," he said.


(More details awaited)


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

