Farmers to hold mahapanchayat on Sept 15 and 22, ask govt to open borders

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that the farmer's agitation has been going on since 13th February in Delhi and they are going to have a mahapanchayat in Jind on September 15 and in Pipli on September 22. Pandher also alleged centre for misusing central agencies and as the election is scheduled in Haryana, the BJP is scared of the farmer's protest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Notably, farmers are protesting at the Shambhu border near Ambala and have been camping there since February 13. Speaking to ANI, Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "Delhi agitation has been going on since 13th February. Attempts were made to crush this agitation, forces were deployed, 433 farmers were injured, Shubhkaran Singh lost his life and around 70,000 paramilitary personnel were deployed in Haryana...This agitation has become a headache for the BJP government.

"Now elections are scheduled in states as well. Modi government misuses central agencies, this time too, the NIA raided the house of BKU leader Sukhwinder Kaur. Look at the timing, our protest is completing 200 days, lakhs of people are gathering for protest and raids are being done...We are not going to be scared of agencies. We will continue our protest till the demands of farmers are met. There will be a mahapanchayat in Jind on 15th September and in Pipli on 22nd September..."

Further making demands, Pandher asked the centre to open the border as they will advance towards Delhi on the completion of 200 days of farmers' protest.

"...I am speaking from the stage of Shambhu morcha. All arrangements are underway on the completion of 200 days (of farmers' protest). Lakhs of farmers will gather here and at Khanauri and other borders. We have received a message from Vinesh Phogat, she too will reach here; we will honour her...," Pandher said.

"Today, we will demand the Central Government to open this route and let us advance to Delhi where we can peacefully demand the legal guarantee for MSP as well as other demands...Fresh announcements will also be made from this stage...," he added.

Earlier, Supreme Court on Friday asked the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest the names of neutral persons who can be included in a committee to negotiate with the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where they have been camping since February 13.