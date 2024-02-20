'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE news: Farmers to march to Delhi on February 21

Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protests on Monday rejected the central government's proposal of procuring five crops at MSP, saying it wasn't in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards Delhi on February 21. Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 farmers' stir, rejected the Centre's offer. The three Union ministers suggested buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years in the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on Sunday. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said, "After holding a discussion in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."
When asked if their call for the march to Delhi still stands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21."
"We appeal to the government that either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully," he said.
Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.
The demands of the farmers include the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.