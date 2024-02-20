Home / India News / 'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE news: Farmers to march to Delhi on February 21
'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE news: Farmers to march to Delhi on February 21

Farmers' protest march LIVE updates: Catch all the latest updates on the farmers' protest here

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protests on Monday rejected the central government's proposal of procuring five crops at MSP, saying it wasn't in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards Delhi on February 21. Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 farmers' stir, rejected the Centre's offer. The three Union ministers suggested buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years in the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on Sunday. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said, "After holding a discussion in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."
When asked if their call for the march to Delhi still stands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21."
"We appeal to the government that either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully," he said.
 Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.
The demands of the farmers include the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

11:22 AM

News update: Guarantee for MSP will make farmers drivers of growth, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

9:41 AM

Farmers' protest news update: Farmer leaders reject govt proposal on MSP

9:24 AM

News update: Protesting Noida farmers warn of Delhi march again on Friday

11:22 AM

News update: Guarantee for MSP will make farmers drivers of growth, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In a post in Hindi on X,  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that ever since the Congress resolved to provide legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), "Modi's propaganda machinery and media friendly to him have spread a barrage of lies on MSP".

"Lie -- It is not feasible to provide legal guarantee for MSP in the budget of the government of India. Fact -- According to CRISIL, giving MSP to farmers in 2022-23 would have resulted in an additional burden of Rs 21,000 crore on the government, which is only 0.4 per cent of the total budget," Gandhi said in his post.

9:41 AM

Farmers' protest news update: Farmer leaders reject govt proposal on MSP

Farmers leaders on Monday rejected the Central government's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest.  Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "After holding discussion (on the Centre's proposal) in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."

9:24 AM

News update: Protesting Noida farmers warn of Delhi march again on Friday

Farmers' groups in Noida and Greater Noida today stated they will march to Delhi on February 23 to press for the resolution of their issues, including developed plots and increased compensation for their land acquired in the past, news agency PTI reported.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

