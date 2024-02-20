'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE news: Farmers to march to Delhi on February 21

Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protests on Monday rejected the central government's proposal of procuring five crops at MSP, saying it wasn't in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards Delhi on February 21. Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 farmers' stir, rejected the Centre's offer. The three Union ministers suggested buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years in the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on Sunday. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said, "After holding a discussion in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."

When asked if their call for the march to Delhi still stands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21."