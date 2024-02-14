LIVE: Mobile internet in several Haryana districts suspended till Feb 15

Mobile internet services in several Haryana districts have been suspended till tomorrow, authorities notified on Wednesday. Protesting farmers claimed that security personnel fired some tear gas shells on them today morning at the Shambhu border near Ambala as the peasants gathered there to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, news agency PTI reported today. The farmers from Punjab plan to make a fresh attempt to break past the multiple layers of barricades at the border with Haryana to march to Delhi to press for their demands.The protesters claimed that he Haryana security personnel threw a few tear gas shells at around 8:00 am on Wednesday when some farmers gathered near the barricades at the Shambhu border,

On Tuesday, farmers had clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to smash the barricades blocking their protest march to Delhi. Farmer leaders called off the protest for the day, after a face-off with police that lasted several hours on Tuesday. They said they would resume the march from Shambhu on Wednesday.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda asked the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the Centre on the issue and stated that a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be rushed without consulting all stakeholders. Munda also warned the protesting farmers to be "aware and alert" about some elements who could exploit their protest for political benefits. The minister is part of the ministerial delegation that held two rounds of discussion with the farmers' groups, including Samyuka Kisan Morcha (non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, to resolve their concerns.