LIVE: Mobile internet in several Haryana districts suspended till Feb 15

Mobile internet services in several Haryana districts have been suspended till tomorrow, authorities notified on Wednesday. Protesting farmers claimed that security personnel fired some tear gas shells on them today morning at the Shambhu border near Ambala as the peasants gathered there to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, news agency PTI reported today. The farmers from Punjab plan to make a fresh attempt to break past the multiple layers of barricades at the border with Haryana to march to Delhi to press for their demands.The protesters claimed that he Haryana security personnel threw a few tear gas shells at around 8:00 am on Wednesday when some farmers gathered near the barricades at the Shambhu border,
On Tuesday, farmers had clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to smash the barricades blocking their protest march to Delhi. Farmer leaders called off the protest for the day, after a face-off with police that lasted several hours on Tuesday. They said they would resume the march from Shambhu on Wednesday.
Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda asked the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the Centre on the issue and stated that a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be rushed without consulting all stakeholders. Munda also warned the protesting farmers to be "aware and alert" about some elements who could exploit their protest for political benefits. The minister is part of the ministerial delegation that held two rounds of discussion with the farmers' groups, including Samyuka Kisan Morcha (non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, to resolve their concerns.
After police erected several layers of barricades and stopped the movement of vehicles at the Singhu and Tikri borders, traffic was affected in the border areas of Delhi today. Vehicular movement is still allowed at the Ghazipur border in a regulated manner, while Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana have been entirely closed for traffic. A section of a road in a village near the Singhu border was dug up to prevent the farmers' march to Delhi.
11:17 AM
I request the farmers' union to maintain the environment for discussions, says agriculture minister
"We are ready to hold discussions. We need to take into account all the sides and hold the talks. I request the farmers' union to maintain the environment for discussions, " Union Minister Arjun Munda said today.
10:48 AM
Farmers' march LIVE news: Long traffic jams hit the Delhi-Ghaziabad border
The Delhi-Ghaziabad border saw congestion on Wednesday because of the farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities. Rapid Action Force personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicles are deployed at the Singhu Border in Delhi in view of the farmers' protest.
10:46 AM
Punjab authorities object to Haryana's use of drones to air-drop tear gas shells
Authorities in Punjab have objected the employment of a drone by Haryana to air-drop tear gas shells on protesting farmers in their territory at the Shambhu border.
Punjab's Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed Parray wrote to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner, asking him not to send their drone inside Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border near Ambala.
10:20 AM
Mobile internet services in several districts of Haryana to remain suspended till February 15
Mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana State to remain suspended till 15th February.
9:48 AM
Farmers' march LIVE: Kisan Morcha condemns police action on farmers; calls for protest on Feb 16 across India
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticised the Centre for resorting to what it termed was the excessive use of state power and mass arrests to prevent the Delhi Chalo March of farmers organisations on Tuesday. The SKM stated that it was shocking that drones were employed to drop tear gas shells on the farmers by the administration.
9:43 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Tight security arrangement continues at Ghazipur border
Security personnel have been deployed in heavy numbers at the Ghazipur bordet, as the farmers' protest enters its second day.
9:39 AM
Day 2 of farmers' Delhi march: National capital remains under tight security as farmer determined to march
Security remained tight today in the national capital with security forces deployed in huge numbers and barricades regulating movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana. The traffic movement at Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) is suspended, an official said, adding the security personnel in anti-riot gear are deployed and drones being employed to monitor the situation.
9:34 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE: Drone visuals from the Singhu border in Delhi show security arrangements
9:32 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Punjab govt sounds alert in hospitals near Haryana border
The Punjab government has sounded an alert in hospitals located near the Haryana border in the wake of several protesting farmers getting injured following scuffles with police at Shambhu and Khanauri border.
9:17 AM
LIVE: Protesting farmers gather at Shambhu border to resume stir, tear gas fired
Security forces lobbed some tear gas shells on farmers Wednesday morning at the Shambhu border near Ambala as the farmers gathered there to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, the protestors claimed. The farmers from Punjab plan to make a fresh attempt to make their way past the various layers of barricades at the border with Haryana in attempt to march to Delhi to press for demands.