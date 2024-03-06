Farmers' protests LIVE: Farmers to start marching towards Delhi from today

After their "Delhi Chalo" march was stopped by security forces, the farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. On March 3, farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal gave a call to farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on Wednesday for a protest. They also called for a four-hour countrywide rail roko on March 10 in support of their various demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops. The leaders said the sacrifice of a farmer will not go in vain and the struggle will continue until the demands are met. The protesting farmers began their march on February 13 but were stopped by the security forces, which led to clashes at the border of Haryana and Punjab.

After agitating farmers announced that they would reach Delhi for their protest on Wednesday, Delhi Police personnel have been asked ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, and railway and metro stations and bus stands."We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and the Tikri borders. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil," a senior police officer said. The two bodies that are leading the farmer's agitation, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), gave a call to farmers from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday.