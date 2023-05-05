Home / India News / Farmers to gather in wrestlers' support at Jantar Mantar: Samyukta Kisan

Farmers to gather in wrestlers' support at Jantar Mantar: Samyukta Kisan

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) said a large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar here on May 8 in support of wrestlers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Farmers to gather in wrestlers' support at Jantar Mantar: Samyukta Kisan

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Friday said a large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar here on May 8 in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Thursday over a late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar which led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers to return their medals and awards, including Padma Shri, to the government.

A large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar site here on May 8 in support of wrestlers, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) said in a statement.

The outfit also reiterated its demand for Singh's arrest.

The SKM (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre, said farmers' organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest at Jantar Mantar here against Singh, a sexual harassment accused.

Also Read

IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

Congress demands court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar scuffle

Farmers, students reach Jantar Mantar after appeal for support by wrestlers

Cong is ready with plan to loot Karnataka if voted to power: BJP

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Violence in Manipur a result of govt policy of 'dividing the people': CPI

India-Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation on terrorism

India and Pakistan take veiled swipe at each other at SCO meeting

Topics :farmersJantar Mantar

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story