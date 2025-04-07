Financial frauds top Mizoram cybercrimes, over half of total cases filed

Financial frauds were the most common cybercrime in Mizoram, accounting for 56.38 per cent of 321 cases registered between January 2020 and March 11 this year, as per official data.

A total of 181 cases of financial crimes, primarily online banking fraud and cheating by impersonation, were registered during the period, records from the state cybercrime police station said.

Other offences include identity theft (32 cases), child pornography (16), social media harassment (nine), copyright infringement (seven), false rumours (five), and hacking (one).

The highest number of financial crimes was reported in 2022 during which 107 cases were registered, the records said.

More than Rs 1.42 crore was recovered in financial fraud cases between 2021 and March 11, 2025.

The state registered the highest number of cybercrimes in 2022, recording 158 cases, followed by 72 cases in 2023, the records stated.

The number of cybercrime cases decreased to 41 in 2024, and of these, 17 were related to financial crimes and 15 to sexual harassment.

In the current year till March 11, thirteen cybercrime cases were registered, of which six were related to sexual harassment and four to financial fraud.

The records stated that 113 people, including eight juveniles, were arrested in cybercrime cases and 40 of them were convicted, since 2021.