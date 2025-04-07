LIVE news: Gokhale Institute's parent body secretary arrested for fund 'misappropriation'

Police have arrested the secretary of the Servants of India Society, the parent body of the prestigious Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) here, for alleged misappropriation of funds and cheating, an official said. Milind Deshmukh was arrested on Saturday on a complaint by GIPE's deputy registrar Vishal Gaikwad, the Deccan Gymkhana police station official said on Sunday. "Funds of Rs 1.5 crore belonging to GIPE were allegedly diverted for the purchase of land for the Servants of India Society (SIS). The alleged misappropriation took place in 2022-23. Deshmukh has been booked under IPC sections 406, 420 and 34 for criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences," the official said.

The National Rally, Marine Le Pen's party, organized a protest where thousands of supporters gathered at Place Vauban, near the golden dome of Les Invalides and the tomb of Napoleon, in response to what it calls a politically motivated verdict. Far-right politician Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzling public funds and banned from running for office. At the heart of that charge stood Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's 29-year-old protg and president of the National Rally. His speech was fiery, accusing France's judges of trying to silence the opposition. March 29 was a dark day for France, he said, referencing the date of Le Pen's conviction.