LIVE news: Gokhale Institute's parent body secretary arrested for fund 'misappropriation'

Police have arrested the secretary of the Servants of India Society, the parent body of the prestigious Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) here, for alleged misappropriation of funds and cheating, an official said. Milind Deshmukh was arrested on Saturday on a complaint by GIPE's deputy registrar Vishal Gaikwad, the Deccan Gymkhana police station official said on Sunday. "Funds of Rs 1.5 crore belonging to GIPE were allegedly diverted for the purchase of land for the Servants of India Society (SIS). The alleged misappropriation took place in 2022-23. Deshmukh has been booked under IPC sections 406, 420 and 34 for criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences," the official said.
The National Rally, Marine Le Pen's party, organized a protest where thousands of supporters gathered at Place Vauban, near the golden dome of Les Invalides and the tomb of Napoleon, in response to what it calls a politically motivated verdict. Far-right politician Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzling public funds and banned from running for office. At the heart of that charge stood Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's 29-year-old protg and president of the National Rally. His speech was fiery, accusing France's judges of trying to silence the opposition. March 29 was a dark day for France, he said, referencing the date of Le Pen's conviction.
A second unvaccinated child has died from measles in Texas, as the United States confronts its worst outbreak of the disease in more than 30 years. The school-aged child, with no underlying conditions, died from complications while hospitalised, according to the University Medical Center (UMC) Health System in Lubbock.
9:22 AM
Amit Shah begins three-day tour of J-K, holds meeting with BJP MLAs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Jammu on Sunday to commence his three-day Jammu and Kashmir tour, held a closed-door meeting with BJP MLAs and office-bearers. This is Shah's first visit to the Union Territory after the formation of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in October.
9:21 AM
Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that his government would keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. Good health, PM Modi said, is the foundation of every thriving society.
9:14 AM
Rahul Gandhi to join Congress padyatra in Bihar, address party workers
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will join the party's ongoing 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday. This will be Gandhi's third Bihar tour since January, when he had urged party workers to "inflict an ideological defeat" on the BJP in the assembly polls due later this year.
9:09 AM
8:56 AM
Woman dies after falling from roller coaster in Delhi, police to inspect entire park
Three days after a 24-year-old woman was killed after she allegedly fell from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park here, police said that they will inspect the entire park. No arrests have been made in the case so far. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after Priyanka fell from one of the roller coaster stands at the Fun and Food Village in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area.