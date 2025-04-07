IMD issues heatwave alerts as temperature set to touch 42 degrees Celsius

Delhi residents need to be prepared for scorching days ahead, as the temperatures are expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an intense heatwave is set to sweep across Northwest India in the coming days, pushing mercury levels higher across the region.

Weather updates for today

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI worsens to 'poor', IMD issues heatwave alert as mercury rises The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Monday's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are likely to blow at 10–20 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 30 kmph.

Delhi weather forecast for the week

From April 6 to 10, the IMD forecasts clear skies, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41 degrees Celsius and reaching 42 degrees Celsius by mid-week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in the capital on April 8 and 9. Clear skies are forecasted until April 9; the sky will remain partly cloudy on April 10 and 11.

The IMD has also warned of a fresh Western Disturbance set to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8. While this system may offer brief relief in parts of North India, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region are expected to remain hot, with little change in the ongoing heatwave conditions.

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality worsened, dropping to ‘poor’ category on Monday morning after remaining ‘moderate’ for the past two days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 225 at 8 am on April 7, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 194 at the same time on Sunday.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with soaring temperatures. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.