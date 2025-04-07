Home / India News / Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC to quash FIR over remarks against Shinde

Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC to quash FIR over remarks against Shinde

The development comes shortly after Kamra failed to appear before Mumbai Police despite being summoned thrice in the same case

Kunal Kamra
The development comes shortly after Kamra failed to appear before Mumbai police despite receiving three summons in the same matter. |Image: X@kunalkamra88
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against him by Mumbai police over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, The Indian Express reported.
 
Kamra's petition argues that the FIR infringes upon his fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, specifically under Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression), Article 19(1)(g) (right to practise any profession or occupation), and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty).
 
The development comes shortly after Kamra failed to appear before Mumbai police despite receiving three summons in the same matter. 
 
According to the report, the case is listed for hearing on April 21 before a bench comprising Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Shriram M Modak.
 

Kunal Kamra row: What has happened so far?

 
On March 23, Kamra posted a stand-up video titled 'Naya Bharat,' in which he mocked Shinde through a parody song, criticising him for splitting the Shiv Sena and toppling Uddhav Thackeray’s government. The video sparked controversy, prompting Shinde’s party workers to storm the venue where the performance was recorded and vandalise it.

Soon after, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished part of the venue, citing alleged violations. Kamra later issued a statement declaring that he would not apologise for his comments.
 
Subsequently, a Zero FIR was registered against him under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) [public mischief], and 356(2) [defamation] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel, as reported by Live Law.
 
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail, noting that it was prima facie satisfied he was unable to approach courts in Maharashtra for protection.
 
Following the court's order, three more FIRs were registered against Kamra by Shiv Sena members in different parts of Maharashtra — Manmad (Nashik), Jalgaon Jamod (Buldhana), and Nandgaon (Nashik).
 
The complainants have accused Kamra of tarnishing Shinde’s moral character and inciting division between political parties. The FIRs allege that his remarks fostered animosity between the factions by making offensive comments. 
 
First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

