Fire at coaching centre in New Delhi, students scramble to escape

A video showing student escaping a fire by climbing out of a window in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar has gone viral, no major injuries reported

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Students at a coaching center were seen escaping out of a window after a fire broke out in the center in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday, June 15.

According to media reports in the area, about 11 fire tenders have been called into service, and rescue operations promptly began.

The fire reportedly broke out around 12:30 pm. Videos of people, mostly students, jumping out the window were recorded outside the building. The education institute appears to be on the third or fourth floor of the building. Students could be seen using wires to climb down, in the now-viral footage.

Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
pic.twitter.com/GsRANDMUbr — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) June 15, 2023


So far, no casualties have been reported, although some students were injured.

The public relations officer of Delhi Police, Suman Nalwa told ANI that the fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building, however, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The smoke from the fire caused panic among the students leading them to escape through the window, during which four students were injured.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg further informed India Today that the fire itself was not massive and the students’ injuries were also minor.

The fire-fighting operation concluded with no major injuries being reported.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

