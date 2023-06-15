Police investigation found that Shyam, 17, was hired through an unregistered Delhi-based private agency on a deposit of Rs 30,000. Her salary was to be Rs 10,000 a month, but she hadn’t been paid a rupee in the five months she had worked for the couple.

In early February, Anita Shyam (name changed) was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, with face injuries, cuts and burn scars all over her body. The minor, a domestic worker from Jharkhand, was allegedly tortured by her employers, a young couple. The woman worked with a leading public relations firm and her husband with an insurance company.