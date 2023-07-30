Home / India News / Fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delh's Udyog Nagar

Fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delh's Udyog Nagar

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.36 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
A fire broke out at a shoes manufacturing factory in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.36 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire, which broke out in a tin shed at the third floor of the building, was brought under control at 12.50 pm and cooling operation is underway. The building has a basement, a ground and three floors. No injury has been reported, they said.

Topics :Fire accidentDelhi fire

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

