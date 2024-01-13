Home / India News / Fire in duct of high rise in Dombivali, doused; no report of injuries

The blaze in the 18-storey building with 108 flats in Khoni village started at 1:30pm and was doused an hour later after two fire engines were deployed

Press Trust of India Thane

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
A fire broke out in the duct of a high rise in Dombivali in Thane district on Saturday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze in the 18-storey building with 108 flats in Khoni village started at 1:30pm and was doused an hour later after two fire engines were deployed, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"The fire started in the duct and spread from the ground floor to the top floor. Plastic fitments were gutted. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being probed," Tadvi said.

Other officials said people staying in the high rise managed to come down safely amid the fire, which was confined to one side of the structure.

Topics :ThaneMumbaiMaharashtra

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

