Home / India News / Search underway in J&K to track down terrorists who attacked Army convoy

Search underway in J&K to track down terrorists who attacked Army convoy

Troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, the officials said

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A cordon-and-search operation was underway in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to track down terrorists who had fired on a convoy of Army vehicles a day ago, officials said.

There was no casualty in the attack on the convoy on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, the officials said.

The cordon-and-search operation was underway to track the attackers, a senior officer said.

The vehicles that came under attack near Krishna Ghati in Poonch sector on Friday evening were carrying security personnel back to a camp.

No one was injured in the attack and the commanding officer as well as other Army personnel were safe, officials said.

A similar ambush on Army vehicles took place in Poonch's Dhatya Morh in the Dera Ki Gali area on December 21. Four Army personnel were killed in the attack.

Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed targeted attacks by terrorists on the Army and civilians in the recent past, they said.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in four terrorist attacks in Rajouri and Poonch in 2023.

Security forces killed more than 30 terrorists in the two districts -- along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in the hinterland -- last year.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

'Don't need a middleman': Congress attacks PM amid Ram mandir invite row

Ram temple consecration: Uttarakhand declares January 22 as dry day

441 fresh Covid cases, active tally down to 3,238: Health ministry data

IMD to use AI to better forecasts, admits predicting weather challenging

Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC to make high-performance computers

Special Guests attending Pran Pratishtha will receive sacred soil as gift

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and KashmirTerrorsimArmyIndian Army

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story