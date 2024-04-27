Home / India News / Firing outside Salman Khan's home: MCOCA slapped against all 6 accused

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: MCOCA slapped against all 6 accused

MCOCA provisions have been invoked against alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) as well as Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32)

File Photo of Maharahtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and screenwriter Salim Khan, at Khan's residence, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mumbai police on Saturday invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the April 14 firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra in the metropolis, an official said.

MCOCA provisions have been invoked against alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) as well as Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), who are accused of supplying two firearms and bullets, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who are shown as wanted accused.

ALSO READ: CBI 'might have brought' seized arms in Sandeshkhali, alleges CM Banerjee

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar, were held from Kutch in Gujarat on April 16, while Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan were held from Punjab on April 25. Anmol Bishnoi, who stays in Canada and travels to USA, had claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post, though its IP address was traced to Portugal, as per police. Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of several crimes, is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat.

Also Read

Actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira buy Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 crore

Happy 58th B'day Salman Khan: Upcoming films, interesting facts and more

Shooters intended to kill Salman Khan in firing incident: Mumbai Police

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: 2 arrested, remanded to police custody

Firing at Salman Khan home: Aadhaar, bike deal... How cops nabbed shooters

CBI 'might have brought' seized arms in Sandeshkhali, alleges CM Banerjee

UP students pass exam after writing 'Jai Shree Ram' in answer sheets

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor goes missing, police files case

Centre released Rs 3,454 cr for drought relief: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Allahabad HC grants bail to Dhananjay Singh, refuses stay on 7 yr jail

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Salman KhanMumbaiMumbai policeMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story