'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor goes missing, police files case

Delhi Police on Saturday lodged an abduction case over the disappearance of actor Gurucharan Singh of the famous TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 4:26 PM IST
Delhi Police on Saturday lodged an abduction case over the disappearance of actor Gurucharan Singh of the famous TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame, officials said.

Multiple teams have been formed to find the 50-year-old actor, who is a Delhi resident, after he went missing five days ago, they said.

He was last seen near the Delhi airport with a backpack, the police said citing a CCTV footage.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 365 (abduction) and and an investigation has been launched into the matter, they added.

"Actor Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of 'Roshan Singh Sodhi' in the TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' went missing on April 22 evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

"Singh's father lodged a missing complaint saying his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8.30 pm. He has been missing since then," Meena said.
 

The actor had left his home here to take a flight for Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, neither he returned to his home and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.

The officer said the police are investigating the entire matter from every angle.

We are looking for footage and we have even found many vital clues through technical investigation. According to the CCTV footage, he was last seen near the airport with a backpack, the DCP said.

Topics :Delhi Policeactors and brandscrimes

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

