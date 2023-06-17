Home / India News / First Agniveer batch of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry attested

First Agniveer batch of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry attested

The young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens, army said in a statement

IANS Srinagar
First Agniveer batch of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry attested

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry was attested in a befitting ceremony on Saturday at the JAK LI Regimental Centre in Srinagar in the presence of their parents and instructors.

"The young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens," army said in a statement.

The ceremony commenced with Rashtriya Salute to National Flag followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, piping of Agniveers and concluded with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves with resolve to serve the nation.

"They commenced their rigorous training on January 1, 2023. Their training of 24 weeks has enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle," the army said.

"The training also focused on building their character, imbibing regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie and above all an unrelenting spirit. The Agniveers will undergo another seven weeks of intense training before they join their units located across the country."

The army added, "In addition to military training, the Agniveers received instructions on varied subjects which empower them to be responsible, wholesome and contributing citizens of our great nation. They embody teamwork, leadership, and dynamism. Their discipline, vibrance, dedication and determination to persevere against all odds is the spirit of a confident generation which will carry the nation in the 21st century. They have chosen a path, a way of life which is demanding, yet extraordinary and glorious and today they realised their dreams against all odds thus, setting an example for the youth of our nation in general and Kashmir in particular and will save as role models for the future 'Agniveers'."

--IANS

zi/uk/

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Republic Day Parade: Marching contingents display India's military might

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

Fresh light snowfall in parts of Kashmir; Srinagar-Jammu highway closed

Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus in select areas of Jammu, Srinagar

Union Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on Sunday

Odisha triple train accident: Death toll increases to 291, says official

NIA to probe attacks by Khalistanis on Indian missions in US, Canada

Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy affected areas in Gujarat

Self-reliance in not an option, but a necessity, says Rajnath Singh

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian Army

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story