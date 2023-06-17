Home / India News / Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy affected areas in Gujarat

Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy affected areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch in Gujarat

ANI General News
Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy affected areas in Gujarat

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat's Kutch.

Later during the day, Shah is scheduled to hold a review meeting with Patel and other senior officers.

Shah will then visit Mandvi and meet people affected by the cyclone and then visit the Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food materials and other facilities being provided for affected people.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch in Gujarat.

The cyclone weakened into a 'deep depression' and is further expected to weaken into a 'depression' in the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the early hours today.

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm weakened into a 'deep depression' at 11:30 pm on Friday over Southeast Pakistan."Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, June 16, 2023, over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira. To weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening.

According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 men, 27 women and 15 children.

With a prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days for Gujarat after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall in the state, Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.

Gujarat Chief Minister held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The Gujarat CM ordered the District Collectors of affected areas to conduct surveys to assess the damage in their districts.

Strong winds and rain from cyclone Biparjoy caused a power failure in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited) teams were in action mode on Friday to restore the issue.

Out of the damaged property, 414 feeders, 221 electric poles and one TC were made operational immediately. The power supply was restored in villages of Jamnagar district.

The one current transformer that was made functional promptly was located in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar.

Giving an update, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday said that there has been no loss of lives reported after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

"Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot," the NDRF DG Karwal said.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

K'taka polls: Ahead of May 10, Lingayat shrines draws political visitors

Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

Kutch limping back to normalcy in Biparjoy aftermath; most roads cleared

Phailin to Amphan: Deadliest cyclones that hit India in last 10 years

Self-reliance in not an option, but a necessity, says Rajnath Singh

Deepened bond between our youth and culture: PM Modi on conserving heritage

Over 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

India needs to join US-led Artemis Accords, says top Nasa official

ED seizes cash, gold, diamonds while raiding slain Atiq Ahmad's aides

Topics :Amit ShahCycloneGujarat

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story