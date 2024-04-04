First batch of Indian workers left for Israel; govt urges to ensure safety

India on Thursday said it has urged Israel to ensure safety of the Indian construction workers who have gone to the country this week under the framework of a bilateral mobility agreement.

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday the first batch of over 60 Indian construction workers has left for Israel.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As you are aware, these (first batch) workers have gone to Israel as part of a mobility agreement that we have signed with the country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.



"This agreement predates the conflict. We are conscious of their safety. We have urged the Israeli authorities to ensure their safety and well-being," he said.

Jaiswal said around 18,000 Indian caregivers are currently employed in Israel and the Indian embassy in that country is in touch with them.

Following the Israel-Hamas conflict, there were media reports that said the Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace the 90,000 Palestinians.

Last month, India said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel in the wake of the death of an Indian in that country in a missile attack reportedly launched by Hezbollah.