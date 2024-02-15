First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru, to run on Yellow Line

The first driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

These coaches arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru.

This train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board.

The train and coaches were built by a Chinese firm, which got a contract to build 216 coaches for BMRCL, an official told PTI.

We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype, the BMRCL official said.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing of 36 driverless trains for operations in the Phase-2 network of Chennai Metro Rail Limited commenced last week at the manufacturer's facility at Sri City near Chennai, authorities said.

The manufacturing of the car body for the first train commenced at Alstom Transport India's premises at Sri City, about 55 km north of Chennai and the first train is scheduled to be delivered in August 2024. The passenger operations are likely in 2025. Managing Director, CMRL, M A Siddique inaugurated the production in the presence of senior Chennai Metro Rail and Alstom officials.

With a capacity of up to 1000 passengers, the three-car trains prioritise a seamless boarding experience with spacious internal gangways. "Safety measures such as emergency evacuation doors, strategically placed fire extinguishers, and obstacle detectors enhances security," a CMRL press release said.

CMRL awarded the Rs 1215.92 crore (UTO Unattended Train Operation) contract for supply of 36 driverless trains of 3-car formation each (108 cars in total) for its phase-2 project to Alstom Transport India Ltd.

The scope of the contract includes supply of driverless trains including design, manufacture, testing, commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts and defect liability.

"Following the completion of car body manufacturing, Alstom will proceed with fitting and final assembly. Subsequently, the first trainset will undergo the necessary testing and validation at the manufacturer's premises before its delivery to CMRL's Poonamallee Depot."

Following train delivery, the rolling stock will undergo various static and dynamic trials in the phase-2 network, along with obtaining statutory approvals for the commencement of passenger revenue operations in year 2025, the CMRL said.

The trains are equipped with regenerative electric braking for energy efficiency, while advanced passenger announcement systems provide timely updates.