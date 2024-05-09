First flight carrying 285 Haj pilgrims departs from India to Saudi Arabia

The chairperson of the Delhi State Haj committee, Kausar Jahan, mentioned that the first flight of Haj 2024 departs on Thursday morning. The Haj chairperson stated that a total of 285 people were onboarded on the flight.

Jahan also mentioned that this year as many as 16,500 pilgrims will leave for the Haj pilgrimage from the Delhi embarkation point.

The preparations for the Haj 2024 were assessed by Muktesh K Pardeshi, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in Jeddah and Madinah on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: Requested Crown Prince of Saudi to increase Haj quota: PM Modi in Aligarh During the visit, Pardeshi held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat, where they both discussed logistical arrangements and infrastructure developments. The meeting aimed to ensure the welfare and comfort of the pilgrims.

MEA reviews preparation

Pardeshi also reviewed the preparation for the Haj 2024 pilgrimage during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. He was in meetings with several of its ministers strengthening the cooperation between both sides.

MEA released an official statement on Wednesday informing about the visit of the Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) underscoring the 'depth and breadth' of the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reaffirming the commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration across diverse fields.

The ministry said that the Secretary (CPV & OIA) concluded a visit to the Kingdom from May 4-7. The visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnerships between India and Saudi Arabia.

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shared a social media post on X (erstwhile Twitter) that reads, "Shri Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV&OIA) had a fruitful meeting with Vice Haj Minister, HE Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat in Jeddah today. They reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Haj with a focus on providing the best services to the Indian pilgrims."

According to the official statement, a total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims will visit Saudi Arabia under the Haj quota this year.

Pardeshi also reviewed the well-being of the 2.4 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia and he appreciated the leadership of the kingdom for their efforts to ensure the welfare of the Indian community. He interacted with the vibrant community in both Jeddah and Riyadh.

The secretary appreciated the contribution of the Indian community to the socio-economic fabric of South Arabia and assured the Indian government’s continued support and assistance.