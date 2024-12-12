FIU helped detecting Rs 11k cr undisclosed income, 461 kg narcotics: FinMin

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team outside the finance ministry in Delhi on July 23
The intelligence shared by FIU-IND with agencies has led to Rs 983 crore worth of assets attached. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has helped in detection of undisclosed income of Rs 11,000 crore and seizure of 461 kg of narcotic drugs, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The FIU under the finance ministry collects, analyses and disseminates information to law enforcement agencies about suspicious financial transactions pertaining to money laundering, terror and proliferation financing.

The intelligence shared by FIU-IND with agencies has led to Rs 983 crore worth of assets attached, Rs 2,763 crore worth criminal proceeds identified and Rs 10,998 crore undisclosed income detected.

Besides, it helped in seizure of 461 kg of narcotic/psychotropic substances, levy of Rs 39.14 crore penalty and 184 arrests in money laundering and terror financing cases.

In a post on X, the finance ministry also said 46.31 per cent higher refunds were issued between April-November 27, 2024, during FY25. Refunds amounting to Rs 3.08 lakh crore issued during this period.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

