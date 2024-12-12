LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act

Rejecting the opposition-led impeachment attempts against him and investigations into last week's move, South Korea's president defended his martial law decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges. Yoon's December 3 martial law decree has generated political chaos and protests calling for his ouster. I will fight to the end, to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country's government and disrupting the nation's constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea, Yoon said. Yoon said his martial law introduction was meant to defend the county's liberal democracy and constitutional order in the face of the liberal opposition party, which he says has paralysed state affairs and threatened the constitution.

Amid the raging controversy over suits seeking surveys of mosques and dargahs, the Supreme Court will hear a bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The act states that the nature of all places of worship, except the one in Ayodhya that was then under litigation, shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947.Ghosh, speaking about the INDIA alliance, stressed that Banerjee's goal is to build a coalition capable of challenging the BJP's dominance."Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she is not interested in any 'chair' in Delhi. She is interested in building an alternative platform which can defeat the BJP," Ghosh said. He added that the TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, had successfully defeated the BJP in West Bengal and that in Jharkhand, the JMM had achieved the same feat under Hemant Soren. "Congress should do a self-analysis on why they failed in Haryana, Maharashtra and Lok Sabha elections..." Ghosh added.