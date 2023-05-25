RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

Three of them are current MDs & CEOs, one is a managing director of State Bank of India, and another — Srinivasan Varadarajan — is the non-executive chairman of Union Bank of India. Varadarajan, who was a deputy managing director in private sector lender Axis Bank, was joined Union Bank on November 7, 2022.

Five bankers will appear for an interview for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor’s post on June 1, sources said.