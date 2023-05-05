Home / India News / Five persons injured after a parapet collapsed at building in Versova

Five persons including four minors were injured after a portion of the parapet collapsed at a residential building in suburban Versova on Friday afternoon, a civic official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Five persons including four minors were injured after a portion of the parapet collapsed at a residential building in suburban Versova on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

Four of them were in the 16-17 age group while another was 23 years old, he said. Three of them were admitted to a private hospital and two to a civic hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, he added.

A portion of the parapet on the second floor of Silver Streak apartment on Yari Road collapsed around 4.30 pm. Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, the official said. The precariously hanging portion of the parapet was later removed and the area near the road was cordoned off as a precautionary measure, he added.

Topics :MumbaiBuilding Collapse

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

