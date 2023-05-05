Home / India News / Mumbai reports 87 new covid infections, tally reaches 11,63,173 live cases

Mumbai reports 87 new covid infections, tally reaches 11,63,173 live cases

Mumbai on Friday reported 87 new coronavirus infections which took the tally of cases in the city to 11,63,173, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mumbai reports 87 new covid infections, tally reaches 11,63,173 live cases

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai on Friday reported 87 new coronavirus infections which took the tally of cases in the city to 11,63,173, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On the fifth day in a row, India's financial capital logged fewer than 100 cases. A day before, the city had recorded 91 new cases and zero fresh fatalities.

On Friday the death toll remained unchanged at 19,766 with no fatality being reported.

As per the BMC bulletin, 1,519 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. The total of tests conducted so far reached 1,88,51,598.

The number of recovered patients reached 11,42,826 with 135 persons recovering since previous evening.

There are 581 COVID-19 cases in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.2 per cent and overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period from April 28 to May 4 was 0.0072 per cent.

Caseload doubling rate in the city is 9,263 days, as per the bulletin.

Also Read

President Murmu pays homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022

Mumbai logs 30 new Covid-19 infections, no death; active case tally at 208

Mumbai sees 135 Covid-19 cases; man with comorbidities lone fatality

Mumbai records 96 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 629

Taxmen to conduct special drive to weed out fake GST registrations

Farmers to gather in wrestlers' support at Jantar Mantar: Samyukta Kisan

Cong is ready with plan to loot Karnataka if voted to power: BJP

Fleeing from attack, Manipur people take refuge in makeshift jungle camps

Indian Air Force brings back another 192 people from violence-hit Sudan

Topics :CoronavirusMumbai

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story