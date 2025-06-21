Home / India News / Flood-like situation in Bihar's Nalanda district after Falgu river swells

Flood-like situation in Bihar's Nalanda district after Falgu river swells

Authorities are providing food packets, drinking water, and other relief materials to those affected. Temporary shelters have also been set up for the displaced families

Flood, Assam Flood
Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in the area for relief and rescue operations (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Several areas in Bihar's Nalanda district experienced a flood-like situation as portions of some small dams were damaged due to a sudden rise in water level in Falgu River following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand over the past few days, officials said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) of the Bihar government, "Authorities released 73,000 cusecs of water from Uderasthan Barrage (in Jehanabad) due to a sudden increase in water level in Falgu River on June 19. The release of water from the barrage damaged portions of certain small dams causing a flood-like situation in several areas in Hilsa, Karaiparsurai and Ekangarsarai in Nalanda district."  The authorities concerned are providing relief materials, including food packets and drinking water, to the affected people. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims, it said.

Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in the area for relief and rescue operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Make yoga a a lifestyle, says India Inc; calls it path to self-discovery

Air India faces DGCA heat as 3 officials axed for safety violations

Millennials lead yoga adoption with 74% practising regularly: Report

Nitish Kumar's mega pre-poll push: Pension raised to ₹1,100 monthly

Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Topics :Nalanda CapitalBiharFloodsflood

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story