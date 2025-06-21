Home / India News / Millennials lead yoga adoption with 74% practising regularly: Report

Millennials lead yoga adoption with 74% practising regularly: Report

The findings show yoga is now mainstream in India, with 72% of respondents practising it regularly and another 18% engaging in it occasionally

yoga
In addition to yoga, daily walks (69 per cent) and maintaining a balanced diet (68 per cent) rank among the top health practices (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
A new study finds that 74 per cent of millennials include yoga in their daily wellness routines, making them the leading age group in regular practice, closely followed by Gen X at 70 per cent.

Conducted by ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a sample of nearly 1,000 respondents across both metro and non-metro areas, the pan-India study released on International Yoga Day explores health practices, motivations, and awareness levels -- providing a snapshot of how Indians are weaving wellness into their everyday routines.

"As stress and burnout become the new epidemic, yoga is not just making a comeback it's becoming a daily essential. India's timeless contribution to global health, yoga, offers a powerful, holistic path to living well.

"Our latest report shows that 74 per cent of millennials now practise yoga regularly a compelling indicator that today's middle-aged are investing not just in longevity, but in ageing well," said Sheena Kapoor, head marketing, corporate communications and CSR at ICICI Lombard.

The findings also reveal that yoga has moved beyond a niche practice to become mainstream in India, with 72 per cent of respondents practising it regularly and another 18 per cent doing so occasionally.

However, according to the report, the gap between awareness and experience continues to be significant -- "while 66 per cent of respondents recognise that yoga can reduce stress and anxiety, only 52 per cent have personally experienced these benefits".

In addition to yoga, daily walks (69 per cent) and maintaining a balanced diet (68 per cent) rank among the top health practices adopted to enhance overall well-being. The report notes that Gen X is at the forefront of embracing these habits, with men showing slightly higher participation than women.

The report also highlights the rising appeal of online formats but points out that nearly half (45 per cent) of participants still favour studio classes, while 28 per cent opt for livestream sessions and 13 per cent rely on apps or pre-recorded videos.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

