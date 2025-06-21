Millennials lead yoga adoption with 74% practising regularly: Report

A new study finds that 74 per cent of millennials include yoga in their daily wellness routines, making them the leading age group in regular practice, closely followed by Gen X at 70 per cent.

Conducted by ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a sample of nearly 1,000 respondents across both metro and non-metro areas, the pan-India study released on International Yoga Day explores health practices, motivations, and awareness levels -- providing a snapshot of how Indians are weaving wellness into their everyday routines.

"As stress and burnout become the new epidemic, yoga is not just making a comeback it's becoming a daily essential. India's timeless contribution to global health, yoga, offers a powerful, holistic path to living well.

"Our latest report shows that 74 per cent of millennials now practise yoga regularly a compelling indicator that today's middle-aged are investing not just in longevity, but in ageing well," said Sheena Kapoor, head marketing, corporate communications and CSR at ICICI Lombard. The findings also reveal that yoga has moved beyond a niche practice to become mainstream in India, with 72 per cent of respondents practising it regularly and another 18 per cent doing so occasionally. However, according to the report, the gap between awareness and experience continues to be significant -- "while 66 per cent of respondents recognise that yoga can reduce stress and anxiety, only 52 per cent have personally experienced these benefits".