Home / India News / Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Sule said Pune's IT park, despite housing top global tech firms and holding global business significance, lacks a dedicated agency to manage its infrastructure needs

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule
Sule said that to avoid inconvenience, there is an urgent need to set up an independent authority encompassing Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, and adjoining areas (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to establish an independent authority to address infrastructure-related issues in and around an IT park in Pune's Hinjawadi area.

Known as the biggest IT hub in Pune's western part, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park houses big and small IT/ITES companies and other establishments, employing hundreds.

In a letter to the chief minister on Friday, Sule said while the IT park is home to several leading global information technology companies and holds a prominent place on the global business map, it lacks a dedicated agency to oversee its infrastructure needs.

"There is a significant delay in resolving infrastructure-related issues in the areas of Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi, Maan, and Marunji. Citizens are compelled to follow up with multiple agencies such as the MIDC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, PMRDA, Mahavitaran, Metro, and Police. Since many of the issues are interlinked, resolving them becomes complex and time-consuming," the Baramati MP wrote.

She said that to avoid inconvenience, there is an urgent need to set up an independent authority encompassing Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, and adjoining areas.

"A competent officer should be appointed to head this authority," Sule said.

An independent authority will ease the process for citizens to raise and resolve their grievances in a timely manner, she wrote, requesting Fadnavis to take serious cognisance of the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yoga great example of India's soft power, our shared legacy: Prez Murmu

Ax-4 launch halted indefinitely, Isro crew to return after Nasa stand-down

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Odisha planning to include yoga in school curriculum, health schemes: CM

Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraSupriya SulePune

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story