Make yoga a a lifestyle, says India Inc; calls it path to self-discovery

India Inc leaders on Saturday gave a clarion call to make yoga a part of lifestyle, asserting that the 'precious gift from India' provides path of pure discipline, resilience, and endless self-discovery.

On the International Day of Yoga, they took part in yoga sessions held in different parts of the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said she has been practising yoga for decades and "I'm still uncovering new truths!".

She further wrote, "The most profound? How deeply our breath is tied to our emotions. It's a game-changer: learn to control your breath, and you'll find you can navigate your emotional world. This path is pure discipline, resilience, and endless self-discovery. Happy Yoga Day!"

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal said, "Yoga is a precious gift from India - it is a discipline, a practice, and a way of life. Let's make yoga our lifestyle." Jindal, who is also a BJP Member of Parliament, said he did yoga in an event with yoga guru Ramdev, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao and former minister Subhash Sudha along "with thousands of people on the sacred land of Brahmasarovar in the holy city of Kurukshetra and gave the message of spiritual peace and health".

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) Chairman & Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das along with IREDA Director (Finance) Bijay Kumar Mohanty took part in the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga at Sunder Nursery here in the capital. Senior government officials, including Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy; Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs and Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution also attended the event. Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) said it organised large-scale celebrations across its operational areas, in line with this year's global theme: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' and the national motto 'Yog Se Yogya'.