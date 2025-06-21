Home / India News / Make yoga a a lifestyle, says India Inc; calls it path to self-discovery

Make yoga a a lifestyle, says India Inc; calls it path to self-discovery

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal said, "Yoga is a precious gift from India - it is a discipline, a practice, and a way of life"

Yoga, Yog
On the International Day of Yoga, they took part in yoga sessions held in different parts of the country (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Inc leaders on Saturday gave a clarion call to make yoga a part of lifestyle, asserting that the 'precious gift from India' provides path of pure discipline, resilience, and endless self-discovery.

On the International Day of Yoga, they took part in yoga sessions held in different parts of the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said she has been practising yoga for decades and "I'm still uncovering new truths!".

She further wrote, "The most profound? How deeply our breath is tied to our emotions. It's a game-changer: learn to control your breath, and you'll find you can navigate your emotional world. This path is pure discipline, resilience, and endless self-discovery. Happy Yoga Day!"

Similarly, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal said, "Yoga is a precious gift from India - it is a discipline, a practice, and a way of life. Let's make yoga our lifestyle."  Jindal, who is also a BJP Member of Parliament, said he did yoga in an event with yoga guru Ramdev, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao and former minister Subhash Sudha along "with thousands of people on the sacred land of Brahmasarovar in the holy city of Kurukshetra and gave the message of spiritual peace and health".

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) Chairman & Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das along with IREDA Director (Finance) Bijay Kumar Mohanty took part in the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga at Sunder Nursery here in the capital.

Senior government officials, including Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy; Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs and Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution also attended the event.

Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) said it organised large-scale celebrations across its operational areas, in line with this year's global theme: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' and the national motto 'Yog Se Yogya'.

Over 1,500 participants, including employees, villagers, and stakeholders, gathered for a collective yoga session at Piparwar area of Jharkhand, it said.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power, Manohar Lal led a special yoga session at Jantar Mantar in which ministry officials also took part, promoting India's rich cultural heritage and underscoring the harmony between tradition and wellness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India faces DGCA heat as 3 officials axed for safety violations

Nitish Kumar's mega pre-poll push: Pension raised to ₹1,100 monthly

Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Ax-4 launch halted indefinitely, Isro crew to return after Nasa stand-down

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Topics :International Yoga DayInternational Day of YogayogaIndia Inc

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story