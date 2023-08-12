Flood situation in Assam worsens as more than 27, 000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam has again worsened as nearly 27, 000 people in six districts have been affected by the deluge and according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

19,163 people have been affected in the Dhemaji district while 5,666 people affected in the Dibrugarh district.

175 villages under 18 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts are currently under flood water.

In Dhemaji district, 44 villages under Jonai, Dhemaji, Gogamukh and Sissiborgaon revenue circles have been affected by the current wave of flood, said ASDMA.

More than 10, 300 people have been affected alone in Sissiborgaon revenue circles and many flood-affected people have moved to safer places after the flood waters entered into their homes.

The flood waters have submerged 396.27 hectares of cropland in Dhemaji district. On the other hand, the flood waters inundated 2047.47 hectares of crop area in six flood-hit districts.

The water level of the Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district while the Dikhou River at Sivasagar and Dhansiri River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

More than 18,400 domestic animals have also been affected by the deluge. In the past 24 hours, the flood waters damaged two roads, and one bridge in Dhemaji district.