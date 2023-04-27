

These advertisements also go against the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Legal experts aware of the matter said, the guidelines directed media companies and firms engaged in the advertisement business not to carry advertisements that endorse participation in betting and gambling platforms. Advertising of online betting and gambling platforms continues to grow even after the government issued new gaming regulations prohibiting betting, The Economic Times (ET) reported.



In addition to online advertising, these illegal apps also run ad campaigns using messaging platforms to directly connect with the customers. Many of these advertisements feature famous personalities and do not declare that their campaign is a paid promotion. The report added that apps such as Fairplay and Appa Book are being endorsed on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. These advertisements involve high-profile celebrities apart from popular social-media influencers who have millions of followers.