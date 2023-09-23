Home / India News / Flower petals showered on PM in Varanasi for passage of women's quota Bill

Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI) | Representative Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended an all-women public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where the women showered flower petals on him for the Parliament's nod to the women's reservation bill.

The event was organised at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi at the function.

The prime minister reached the venue after laying the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi.

Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliament's nod on Thursday.

