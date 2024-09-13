Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FM meets Nasdaq VC, discusses potential investment opportunities in India

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman spoke about the key initiatives of Government of India and the potential #investment opportunities in India," the finance ministry said in a post on X

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight and shared key initiatives of the government and the potential investment opportunities in India.

Knight led the delegation of the US-India Business Council and called upon the finance minister here.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman spoke about the key initiatives of Government of India and the potential #investment opportunities in India," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Sitharaman also interacted with a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nisha Biswal.

US DFC shared that India offers good opportunities and is one of their key geographies for investment, the ministry said in another post.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared her views on the broad-based and multi-sectoral cooperation between India and US and the opportunities for #growth and #investment in India," it said.


Topics :NasdaqFinance minister

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

