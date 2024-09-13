Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files complaint against Sebi chief Buch with Lokpal

Moitra shared a screenshot of submission of both the online complaint and the physical copy

The Congress has also made a series of allegations of irregularities against Buch. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said she has filed a complaint against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch with the Lokpal and added the ombudsman should forward it to the ED or CBI for preliminary probe followed by a "full FIR enquiry".

Moitra shared a screenshot of submission of both the online complaint and the physical copy.

"My Lokpal complaint against Ms. Puri-Buch been filed electronically and in physical form. Lokpal must within 30 days refer it to CBI/ED for a preliminary investigation and then a full FIR enquiry," Moitra said.

"Every single entity involved needs to be summoned and every link investigated," she added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP also tagged Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera in the post.

Hindenburg Research, a US-based short-shelling firm, had first levelled the allegation of conflict of interest against Buch. She had categorically denied the allegation.

The Congress has also made a series of allegations of irregularities against Buch.

This includes Buch and her husband having received rental income from a Mumbai firm that has been investigated by the SEBI for multiple cases.

The Congress has also alleged that the SEBI chairperson had a 99 per cent stake in a firm when it provided consultancy services to the Mahindra and Mahindra Group and her husband received Rs 4.78 crore as income from the conglomerate while she was adjudicating cases of the same group.


Topics :Mahua MoitraSEBITMC

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

