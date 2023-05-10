Home / India News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for 2-day visit to Japan to attend G 7 meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting.

India is an invitee to G 7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

"During her visit, FM Smt.@nsitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors," a finance ministry tweet said.

During her trip, she will address investors and business leaders in Tokyo.

Besides, she will address a seminar on 'Economic Policy in Pursuit of Welfare' at the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting while two other sessions--Tackling Immediate Challenges Facing Developing Countries and Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.

The G7 is a forum of leading industrialised nations--Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Representatives of the European Union are always present at the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the G 7.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

