FM reviews progress on Finance Track deliverables for 2023 under G20

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the progress on Finance Track deliverables for 2023 under India's G20 Presidency.

This is in run-up to the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) scheduled on July 17-18 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The finance minister was also briefed on various events planned on the sidelines of FMCBG meeting, which will see the participation of G20 ministers, governors, invitee countries and heads of various international organisations.

"During the interaction, FM provided guidance on the ongoing work in various #FinanceTrack workstreams and underscored the importance of reflecting on the perspectives of developing countries & making the global economic system resilient & prepared for future," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Under the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the finance minister provided guidance for G20 India deliverables to facilitate coordinated action for shared global prosperity.

"During the review, FM Smt.@nsitharaman was apprised progress of #G20 deliverables on the macroeconomic impact of food & #EnergyInsecurity #MDBReforms, #DebtVulnerabilities #CBDCs #financing #CitiesofTomorrow, among others," another tweet said.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

The theme of India's presidency is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' which shows its commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).